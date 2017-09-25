Lawmaker Tasks FG On Road Rehabilitation

The Lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency II in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji, says there is urgent need for road infrastructure rehabilitation in his constituency.

Hon. Uwaji told newsmen last week in a chat at his chamber that people in Ndoni, Egbema and Usomini areas were now cut off from the rest of the State due to bad roads or poor infrastructure.

“We no longer have road in my constituency.” Uwaji remarked, “you can’t drive into my constituency as I talk with you.”

The lawmaker while commending the governor for efforts being made to revitalise infrastructure at the grassroots, pleaded that his area should be included as well.

He blamed the near collapse of infrastructure and other amenities in his constituency on abandonment by the federal government, explaining that the area produces huge petroleum and gas resources to the federal coffers.

Rather than enjoy their God- given resources, Hon. Uwaji lamented that the people had suffered neglect and other environmental degradation over the years.

The neglect suffered by the people, in the view of the lawmaker, was responsible for the current swelling agitations on-going in different parts of the country.

He flayed the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government for worsening the living condition of the people, “for me the present federal government has shown lack of wisdom in solving the nation’s problems.”

Uwaji commented on the agitation in the South-East, stressing that the matter was not being handled properly by the Buhari-led federal government.

“I feel for my brothers in the South-East because of the loss of lives. In the past two years, democracy has been raped, that is why there are agitations here and there.”

For him, the federal government has a lot to learn from the governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike. He stressed that the State was witnessing unprecedented transformation in all areas of development.

Kelvin Nengia