Kwara Donates Six Wheelchairs To Special Sports

The Kwara State Government has donated six wheelchairs to the state Special Sports Basketball team.

The Captain of the team, Felix Oyediran, in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin, said that Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed approved the delivery of six basketball wheelchairs to the association. He commended the governor for providing tremendous support to people with disability.

“The latest of this support is the procurement of six basketball wheelchairs and we must also commend the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdulwahab Babatunde for his efforts,” Oyediran said.

While thanking the governor for his support, the team captain appealed to him to also provide employment for people with disability in order to reduce some of their challenges.

“We want to remind the state government regarding the provision of employment for the people with disabilities.

“This was part of our requests to the government before now,” Oyediran said.

The captain said that the six wheelchairs would be used at the forthcoming 6th Rt. Hon. Victor Oche International Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Lagos in October.