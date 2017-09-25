‘INEC, Police, APC Gang-Up, Threat To Democracy’

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the conspiracy between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Police is a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Wike said this last Friday when he granted audience to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to the governor, following the use of the Police to deny the people of Rivers East Senatorial District their mandate, the APC has made it their official policy.

“The strategy has been adopted by the APC as experienced in Rivers state during the re-run elections. We have to alert all other Nigerians about this strategy.

“The alarm we have raised on the printing of fake result sheets was correct. They used Special Anti-Robbery Squad to abduct INEC officials and smuggle in fake results”, he said.

He called on all political parties to be vigilant and stop the actualization of the plot of APC to rig the 2019 polls.

“They know Nigerians are tired of being deceived. That is why they will plan to massively rig the 2019 elections. As IPAC members, you must be vigilant. They will do everything possible, including killing dozens of persons to remain in power. This is because the people have rejected them”, he said.

Despite the anomaly that greeted the Rivers East Senatorial District election, the governor said INEC had remained silent and stressed the need for the electoral body to offer explanation on the fraud APC used the Police to perpetrate.

He charged all other political parties participating in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election to be vigilant as the APC is planning to rig the polls.

He said, “Democracy is under threat. We must defend it”.

In his remarks, the Secretary of IPAC, Chief Perry Opara said Rivers State is working because Governor Wike is investing in development projects.

The IPAC scribe commended Governor Wike for carrying all political parties along and urged the Federal Government to imbibe the same spirit as it would help to reduce tension in the country.

The 46 Political Parties of IPAC conferred on Governor Wike, “most Opposition- Friendly and Eagle of Nigeria”.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, NyesomEzenwoWike has stated that unless Nigerians experience good governance at the federal level, agitations will continue across different parts of the country.

Speaking during the 57th Independence Church Service at the Saint Mark’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt yesterday Sunday, Governor Wike said that Rivers State is not part of any agitation for secession.

He said: “In as much as you continue to have bad governance, people will continue to agitate across the country.

”We give God the glory that we are still one, despite the agitations and challenges. God has blessed this country. We are not part of those who want to secede. Rivers State will never be part of that.”

The governor, however, pointed out that the country cannot continue with the current level of impunity and injustice, saying that it is time for the right thing to be done.

According to him, “People must speak out that what is going on is not correct. Under this dispensation, votes no longer count. I have faith that we will come out of the present predicament “.

The governor explained that one of the reasons why politicians act irrationally is because they know that Police and INEC can manipulate results in their favour.

He called for better security and justice for all federating units to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging and de-escalate tension across the land.

He reiterated his call for the investigation of the criminal activities of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, which he said has become a notorious criminal gang.

In his sermon, Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu said Nigeria has developed despite her many challenges.

He urged Nigerians to respect the laws of the country, support constituted authorities and work for the growth of the country.

The church service attracted top government officials, security agencies and traditional rulers.

Chris Oluoh