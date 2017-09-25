Group Lauds CJN Over Special Courts

The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen on his order that special courts be established for corruption-related cases.

The party in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, also applauded the whistle blower policy of the Federal Government.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria had directed heads of various divisions of courts to establish a special court to tackle the delay in the hearing and determination of corruption and financial crime cases.

Onnoghen also directed heads of courts to compile and forward to the National Judicial Council (NJC) comprehensive lists of all corruption and financial crime cases they are handling.

APDA stated that the establishment of such special courts would help to fast track trial of corruption cases in the country.

“The APDA lends its support to the Nigerian Judiciary under the headship of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

“We commend Onnoghen and the Federal government by extension for the historic policy of establishing special courts to fast track the trial of corruption cases in our fatherland.

“The APDA also wishes to commend the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for his unrelenting effort to bring all the persons who looted or aided in looting our commonwealth to justice.

“We are of the unrepentant stance that corruption is the biggest challenge to the sustainable development of our country.

“Only its eradication can return our nation back to the path of development, national cohesion and social inclusiveness.”

APDA urged all Nigerians to stand up and expose corruption and corrupt practices in all ramifications.

It commended Nigerians who spoke against the agents of destabilisation, while urging them to stand together and work towards a united, peaceful and prosperous nation.

“APDA rejects hate speech and hateful conduct

“We urge the relevant agencies to resist agents and promoters of hate speech, impunity and disregard for our ethics and values.’’

The party also urged all Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and ensure that only credible persons were voted into positions of public trust.