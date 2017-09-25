FG Plans Oil, Gas Dev Institute In Bayelsa

In line with its policy of diversification of all critical sectors of the economy, the Federal Government has put modalities in place to establish an Oil and Gas Equipment and Machinery Development institute in Yenegoa, Bayesla State.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnya Onu who disclosed this during a visit to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson at Government House Yenegoa, said the initiative was part of Federal Government’s effort to move the country from a resource based to a knowledge driven economy.

Dr Onu stated that construction work for the project will commence next year and urge the Bayelsa Government to provide a suitable site for the project.

He said the choice of Bayelsa or the project was based on due enormous contributions of the state to the development of the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

He said the objective of the project was to develop special skills in the oil and gas industry to promote local content and wealth creation in the Nigeria Delta region and Nigeria in general.

He pointed out that the Federal Government was committed to the diversification of all sectors of the economy, and the ministry of science and technology was working hard to ensure that the polices of government in science and technology development is achieved. “We need to develop the capacity so that all the things we need can be produced locally. This project will help in developing capacity and appropriate technology for oil and gas exploration industry.

The minister also explained that the research from the institute will also help in the promotion of small, medium and large scale industries, especially in enterprenuship training and enterprise development. He said the hope of sustainable economic development of the country lies in the country’s capacity for mass production of needed goods and services.

Taneh Beemene