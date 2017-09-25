Expert Wants FG To Generate More Power

An expert in the power sector, Engr. Isaac Adekanya has called on the Federal Government to generate more power to meet the demands of Nigerians.

Adekanya, who is the Rivers State Chapter Chairman of the Institute of Electrical/Electronic Engineers, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last week.

He said, the power needs of Nigerians was in the increase but the services in this regard was dysmall and averred that only the generation of more power through the various available alternatives will address the crisis in the power sector.

He said that power generation should be based on comparative economic advantage in location and accessibility, noting that most power projects in the country were carried out without consideration of means of evacuation of the power to the consumers.

Because of this technical and logistic pitfalls, he said most power generated in the country are not transmitted and distributed, resulting in wastage of such unused energy.

He called for the liberalisation of the power sector, such as the case in the telecommunication sector, where more players were given the opportunity for competition.

According to him, only through such liberalized system can the power sector come out of its present comatose.

The expert who commended the effort of the federal government in the development of the power sector, called for active involvement of experts in policy formulation and implementation in the power sector.

He also called for a review of the Nigerian educational system, and stated that priority should be given to technical and skills development to promote local content.

Taneh Beemene