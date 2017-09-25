Expert Tasks RSG On Community School Rehabilitation

Going by the dilapidated state of Comprehensive Secondary School, Opobo town, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State recently, a call has gone to the Rivers State Government (RSG) under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) among other education stakeholders, to come to the urgent rescue of the institution which has been an eyesaw, interms of infrastructural development to meet with global standard.

Speaking with The Tide in Opobo Town, Saturday, on the need to resuscitate the college for fruitful future , whose structures beg for revisitation, a seasoned pharmacist and one-time commissioner in the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission, Pharm Allwell Nengia, has used the opportunity to beckon on the state government, NDDC and others to hid to the clarion demand of putting the school structures in order for the good of the students and teachers.

He stressed that all stakeholders should pull their resources together, so as to resuscitate the institution which has gone moribund for over three decades ago, especially classrooms, laboratories, library, Assembly Hall, corpers lodge and school administrative offices.

He also noted that for many years, the students failed in the final external West African Senior School Certificate Examination due to lack of science and arts teachers, digitalise laboratories, library and other supports which in turn will equip these students well for the examination, wondering why negligence should be the order of the day in the school among other rural communities.

Nengia, however, enjoined especially the governor to critically look into the untold hardship students and teachers are going through now in the institution and bring back its lost glory for posterity.

According to him, “our listening governor should wade strongly into the resuscitation of this institution, whose structures, including principal and staff quarters are nothing to write home about. Both the government, NDDC and other stakeholders should rise to the challenge of bringing the school back on track. “The school lack in recent times, teachers on science and arts subjects to enable the students to be taught appropriately, where they would be able to face any external examination”.

Bethel Sam Toby