Commandant Makes Case For Police Training School

The Commandant of Police Training School (PTS) Nonwa in Tai Local Government of Rivers State, ACP Elisha S. Yila has called on the Federal Government to urgently embark on the renovation of the school campus with a view to making it become more efficient in delivering of its core mandates.

ACP Yila made this call during the passing out parade of General Duty Recruit Constables at the Police Training School, Nonwa in Tai Local Government Area of the state over the weekend.

He decried the level of the dilapidated infrastructures in the school and called on both the state governments of Bayelsa and Rivers as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to come to the rescue of the colleis in bad state looking conditions. According to him, the school has been without electricity for over two years due to the vandalisation of the college transformers by hoodlums adding that the condition has brought a huge financial burden to the institution in providing electricity in the campus.

“We are spending much in the buying of diesel to provide electricity in the school due to the vandalised transformer by hoodlums. Our dilapidated school buildings and bad road leading to the campus need urgent attention”.

“We have written toboth the Rivers and Bayelsa State governments including the NDDC to come to our aid, but we have not received my kind of assistance from them that is why we are using this medium to appeal to them again”.

Also speaking, the care- taker committee chairman of Tai LGA, Hon Syvester Ngbaa and the Amayanabo of Okochiri in Okirika LGA, Chief Ateke Tom promised to assist the college even as they called on the governments at all levels to cultivate the culture of maintenance toward government owned institutions.