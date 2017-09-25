From 1996 till date, about 481 people have lost their lives in Bauchi, Gombe, Benue, Abia, Rivers, Enugu and Imo States to conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.

Anybody acquainted with the agricultural sector of the country knows that farmers have lived many years in fear because of the frequent violent attacks on them by herdsmen.

Insecurity of farmers have become an underlying problem to the Nigerian government as the herdsmen scourge has created a climate of fear. This has hindered investors in the agricultural sector from investing and also caused distress to citizens. The poor agricultural yields in the country is also attributed to it.

The history of herdsmen in Nigeria dates back to the 13th and 14th centuries, when they started migrating to Northern Nigeria from the Senegambia region. The primary occupation of herdsmen is raising livestock, but while managing the herd, cattle grazing on farmlands sometimes leads to destruction of farm crops which causes conflicts between them (herdsmen) and farmers.

These conflicts have led to many ugly consequences. Many villagers and farmers have lost their lives in the attempt to protect their farmlands and villages from the rampaging herdsmen. It has been a bloody tussle and several heads have fallen.

Many Nigerian communities have reportedly suffered unprecedented hardship in the hands of herdsmen as there has been incidents of robbery, kidnapping, rape, murder, mutilation, amongst others.

Also, many community heads have lost their lives while protecting their people from the assault of herdsmen.

There have also been several unfolding events as farmers and community heads tried to hoax herdsmen but their efforts turned out futile. The worst scenario unfolded when a nursing mother was killed when herdsmen were refused entry into a Rivers’ community.

The herdsmen, who most times report the disappearance of their cows, invade burial ceremonies held in Rivers communities and cause chaos and slaughter villagers. Many innocent citizens have lost their lives and belongings to these unfortunate incidents.

Over the years, tongues have been wagging over attacks by herdsmen on farmers, especially in the South-South and northern regions of the country. The herdsmen have always threatened communities. They call for reinforcement and attack farmers and communities. Sometimes the herdsmen are aided by their kinsmen in the various security agencies.

Of course, the unabating conflict between the herdsmen and farmers has so affected the economy because farmers are afraid to go into the farms. The result is the current food scarcity experienced in the country. Also, foreign investors, particularly in the agricultural sector, are scared of coming into the country to invest.

Following the barbaric nature of the conflicts, community heads have intervened severally and held peace talks between herdsmen and farmers, but the efforts turned out abortive. And sometimes, the peacemakers end up becoming victims of herdsmen’s attacks.

With this, one can understand why the conflicts cannot end despite all the efforts by well-meaning Nigerians.

In 1978, the Nigerian government, in a bid to tackle the menace, introduced the Land Use Act, and also mapped out some areas as grazing routes, but this action has not reduce clashes as lives are lost on daily basis. Crops and farmlands are destroyed as a result of the persisting dispute.

Notwithstanding, the Federal Government must revisit the issue of herdsmen and farmers. We must understand the necessity of curbing this menace as the agricultural sector is one major source of Nigeria’s economy.

The Federal Government, in curbing this menace, should take all necessary measures to ensure that peace talks are held and decisions enforced. While the security of farmers should not be compromised.

Onyeanunam is a student of Anambra State University.

Juliet Onyeanunam