APC Group Endorses Suspension Of State Chairman

The Buhari Support Organisation, Rivers State chapter has thrown its weight behind the suspension of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State,Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya by the party in his ward for an alleged act of setting up parallel executive in Andoni Local Government Area and other anti-party activities.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by the Director of Youth Mobilisation, Prince Morris, the group applauded the courage of the Andoni Ward 5 Chapter of APC for saving the party from Chief Ikanya’s recklessness and abuse of due process.

Morris said that the ward executives took the action in the best interest of the party as he (Ikanya) was bent on destroying the party or at best serving the party to enrich himself.

He alleged that Ikanya did not have the interest of the party at heart and did not care a hoot if the party won or lost in the state, provided he lined his pocket from his pay masters.

The director in the statement further alleged that it was because of the unruly behaviour of Chief Ikanya in aborting the non-elective congress in the state that the group petitioned the National Chairman against his activities.

According to him,’’ If the party continues to allow Ikanya to remain as the Chairman, the party does not stand any chance of winning the 2019 general elections as Ikanya’s appetite for pecuniary interest is insatiable.

‘’ We therefore call on the party at the national level to ratify the decision of his ward as his conduct is unbecoming of a person who holds the office of State Chairman.

The director accused Ikanya of embarking on divide and rule tactic to pitch members of APC against themselves to deny the party the needed unity to win elections in the state.

The statement further alleged that the state Chairman had no respect for internal democracy and love for President Muhammad Buhari to win the 2019 general elections.

When contacted the Senior Assistant to the chairman of the APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze said the report was wrong,false and misleading, adding that no member or Executive of Ward 5 of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers suspended the party Chairman or intend in the nearest future to suspend him.

Eze reassured supporters, members and Rivers people not only to ignore the move by those he described as disgruntled elements whose plot fell before it was hatched.

Stephen Ezemonye