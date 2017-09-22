Rivers Is Safe For Business, Editors Affirm

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has declared that Rivers State is one of the most secure states of the country in spite of negative propaganda to the contrary.

NGE’s President, Mrs Funke Egbemode, who led NGE executive members of the guild on a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in Government House, last Wednesday, said no amount of propaganda can diminish the strategic importance of the state.

Egbemode said the guild was in the state for the All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC).

She noted that the fact that the 12th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion and the All Nigerian Editors’ Conference were holding simultaneously in Rivers State attests to the fact that people no longer take into consideration the propaganda against the state.

She said: “Rivers State has become a hub of activities. Rivers State is viewed for all the right reasons.

“What this tells the outside world is that it doesn’t matter the propaganda, people know that Rivers State is safe for businesses and conferences. Rivers State is hosting hundreds of Editors and Bishops”.

The NGE president said this was the first time in the 50-year history of the state that a state will be hosting the Editors’ Conference back-to-back, stressing that the Editors were back to Rivers State because they feel at home in the state.

She expressed gratitude to Wike for his efforts towards making the State one of the leading states in terms of economic, security and infrastructural development, and promised that the Editors would continue to project the state in its real position.

In his response, Governor Nyesom Wike said the state was glad to host Nigerian Editors for two consecutive years, and commended them for coming.

The governor urged the Editors to remain committed to professionalism in spite of daunting challenges.

He said, as watchdogs of the society, it is expected of the Editors to disseminate information that would promote sustainable development.

Chris Oluoh