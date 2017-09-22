Plateau United Desperate To Win Double

The Peace Boys’ general manager has revealed the team’s aspiration of winning a double for the state governor.

Plateau United general manager, Pius Henwan has charged his players to go in search of their second title of the season as they hope to present both to governor Simon Lalong during a state banquet to be organised for the team.

The Peace Boys were crowned league champions but Henwan reminded his players that winning the second crown will be the most pleasant news to the Plateau State’s boss and that they should strive to make it a reality with another win over Tornadoes in the quarter final of the Federation Cup.

“We had our thanksgiving service on Sunday and I re-emphasised before everyone our determination to win the Federation Cup. I have confidence in these players that they can do the state proud”, Henwan told newsmen.

“We have had an excellent season and we can make it better with another title. We are getting closer to it and I know the players will do us proud against Niger Tornadoes. It won’t be easy games but we know that our determination will see us through against them.

“Governor Lalong has been very supportive of our quest and it is just right that we give him all the credit for our rise and we still want to use the Federation Cup title to further appreciate him”