Omotola Jalade Bags Best Actress Award

Nollywood’s super actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has been honoured with the best actress award in Toronto for her outstanding role in the movie titled ‘Alter Ego’, a movie produced by Esther Eiyibo and directed by Moses Inwang which is her come back movie appearance after a three-year-hiatus. The elated actress took to the social media to announce the good news to fans.

The screen goddess who recently blew the minds of movie buffs in the come back Flick also recorded an exceptional performance in her just released movie titled ‘Tribunal”, she has embarked on yet another movie journey titled ‘Shadow Parties”, a movie directed by respected film maker, Yemi Amodu.

Dotted with love and intercommunal marriages, “Shadow Parties” encapsulates the endless political intrigues that would later transform into bloody business of arms and ammunitions and of course the killing of innocent residents.

The movie is an adaptation of the untold stories of communal wars in Nigeria”, from the stables of De Saint Vision Production Ltd. The Nollywood actress has remained one of the biggest faces in the Nigerian film and movie industry and has through her roles, talents and relativity helped to defend and shape the industry to what we have today.

Having seen the passion and level of professionalism from Omotola, a new movie project is undoubtedly welcome”. Shadow Paties” is one of the movies that benefitted from the Bank of Industry’s Nolly fund project.