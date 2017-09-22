NAMA Boss Hails Engineers Over ILS Installation

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu has extolled the ingenuity of engineers of the agency for doing a good job on the installation of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Kaduna Airport.

He described the NAMA engineers as highly experienced and commended the performance of the newly installed and calibrated ILS as well as other navigational aids at the airport.

The NAMA boss in a statement through the public affairs department has also described the navigational aids at the Kaduna airport as highly sophisticated and dependable equipment.

“The successful landing of the Ethiopian Airline Jet-Boeing 787 and a deluge of other local flights at Kaduna airport is a pointer to the fact that our navigational aids are performing optimally and can contend with the increasing traffic at the airport on a 24 hour basis.

“The components of the ILS includes the Distance Measuring Equipment (DME), Localiser and the Glide slope which have two channels, while one is working, the other is on standby, ensuring uninterrupted and seamless performance”, he stated.

Akinkuotu who is also an aeronautical engineer while disclosing that the agency has two generators to ensure steady power supply, however lamented that the agency was spending much money in providing power to the navigational facilities at the airports.

He said that plans are in pipeline to deploy solar energy to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the equipment and cooling systems.

Corlins Walter