Muma Gee Opens Up On Crashed Marriage

Rivers State-born songstress, Muma Gee’s marriage to her popular actor-husband, Prince Eke broke up late last year with the latter accusing the artiste of infidelity and other issues. Muma Gee who had yet to talk about what transpired in her marriage eventually opened up to the press on why her marriage crashed.

The singer said, “it is exactly one year ago that I separated from my ex-husband. But then, he gave the impression that the issue happened in December, 2016. I put in my best as an African woman to ensure the marriage lasted. Because of his antecedent, I had almost called off my wedding. I had already done the traditional marriage”.

“This sign that I saw then would have made me to call it off, I didn’t go ahead to do a court wedding after the church wedding , this is just the singular reason. I saw what was coming, but I tried for six years to make it work”.

I gave up all I had built over the years to become a full time house wife, it is enough sacrifice for somebody to say thank you. If I weren’t a good and submissive house wife, you would have long heard the story. It’s quite unfortunate that he decided to carry out a campaign of calumny against such a person that gave up her career just to build a home with him in the sight of man and God”.

If knees could peel based on prayers, mine would have had sores because I prayed ceaselessly for my marriage to work. I thank God I am not barren, God gave me three kids”.

On the allegation of abandoning her kids, the artiste wondered why anybody would believe such a story.

She said, “why would anybody think that after carrying a baby in my womb, I would leave a two-month-old baby and run away? A woman who just had a baby scientifically has not healed enough to mess around. If you just have a baby and your pocket money has run out and nobody is providing for you, then, you have to do what you can with your talent in order for you not to starve. With the pain of child birth, when he could not provide for me and the children during the early months of nursing, I had to get up and go for a show that was booked for me by my events company.

I just wanted to put food on my table for my children. My mother was there, I had two other helps. It was a one-day show. I went and I came back, but the person who said I abandoned the baby had left us two months earlier! Yes, he had left the house like six times before the last one, I said I had tried, I told God let his will be done”.

Responding to allegation of infidelity, Muma Gee said it was her ex who was “very unfaithful” in the marriage. “He said I was seen with men, who are the men, where is the proof? I am a high chief. Why would you come out and lie against somebody who has been kind to you? There is nemesis for all of this, I knew there was a victim he wanted to impress. Last May, I got a call from a woman who told me that she and my ex were supposed to get married but he had run away to the us. The lady said she was sorry that she got involved with him.”

That was not the first time, but the fourth time somebody who was married to me would propose to four different women during my marriage. Come on! You don’t know half of what I have gone through, I only leave it to God. When I had my twins, a woman based in America, called Gina sent me a friend request on face book and I accepted. Then she sent me her naked pictures and my ex in bed. My ex had proposed to this same woman on a Valentine’s Day and April of that year…”

Meanwhile, Mr Prince Eke is yet to react to these allegations.