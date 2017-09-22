Monarch Assures Community Of Security, Unity

Following announcement by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike last Saturday elevating the stool of Eze Upata to first class status, newly coronated Eze Upata III,HRM Felix Otuwarikpo says security and unity of Upata people are key to his reign.

Otuwarikpo told newsmen shortly after he was coronated at his home town Ihuaba in Ahoada East Local Government Area last weekend that he had set committees to look into how to check insecurity, unite the people and attract development in the area.

“We need to restore peace and attract investors to Upata Kingdom so our youths can be gainfully employed. So, I will enjoin the media to please change the narrative on Upata”, Otuwarikpo said.

He disclosed plans to create skills acquisition programmes so that the youths will be gainfully employed.

Otuwarikpo while emphasizing the need for unity amongst Upata people said his coronation has shown that the people are ready to jettison old acrimonies and ensure that the area is developed.

The new Upata monarch lauded Chief Nyesom Wike for fulfilling the dream of Upata people by elevating their stool to first class, saying it was sign of better days ahead.

Commenting on the state of affairs nationwide, King Otuwarikpo cautioned separatist groups, arguing that Nigeria has a lot of advantages being together as a nation.

He insisted that, “Our problem is tapping our diversity to make Nigeria great. For me, agitation for separation will not move the country forward. So let’s rally round Mr President and make the country great.”