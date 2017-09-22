Folly Of Cheating Game

A World Wrestling Champion, speaking about the rule of engagement in the Macho Sport, once told a large audience: “Win if you can; lose if you must, but please, don’t cheat”. The rule is not peculiar to sports alone, but also valid, applicable and relevant in other human engagements. Cheating, no matter what form it takes, and no matter how clever those who make such a propensity a way of life may think they are, the joy and success of the cheating game is usually short-lived. From students in tertiary institutions, to couples and politicians, the cheating game has become a national practice taken for granted.

Even when a large number of people engage in cheating in various clever ways, and even where they often succeed without any penalty, the truth is that it is a self-destroying propensity. The situation is worse where the pillars of a nation’s leadership and activities appear to thrive on the cheating game. The pride which people take in this act, and a factor which emboldens them, is the pervasive hand of a corrupt system which often acquits the guilty but penalizes the innocent.

Politics should definitely not be a dirty game, in spite of the cliché which describes it as such. Rather, it should be an activity engaged in by people who have honour, personal integrity and maturity. The ultimate purpose should be to serve the nation with patriotism and loyalty, and not to engage in primitive and unscrupulous acquisition of wealth at the expense of the populace and image of the nation. Why should Nigeria be described outside its borders as a nation of pathologically and “fantastically” corrupt people?

Those who engage as servants of the people should be those elected by the people voluntarily through popular votes that are free and fair. But, can we say that this is the trend in Nigeria since Independence? An election that is free and fair is an election that is characterized by transparency and justice, devoid of cheating or manipulations. Leaders to whom the electorate owe unalloyed loyalty and respect are leaders who are seen to have emerged through an election that is not a cheating game.

An unfortunate situation is the fact that even agencies of state that are supposed to be non-partisan often become accomplices in the cheating game. The basis of genuine patriotism in any nation is the truth and confidence which the citizens have in state institutions and agencies as well as in the integrity of their leaders. The basis of such mutual confidence lies in the transparency of electoral processes, whereby the collective choice of the people determines who rules them. Where such collective choice of the people is not respected but subverted, then we can hardly talk about genuine patriotism and loyalty among citizens.

Engagement in cheating games arises from many factors, principal among which are the level of personal integrity and maturity of individuals. In the case of conjugal cheating or domestic poaching, it is not always true that men are naturally promiscuous. But, there is evidence that some women drive their husbands away from bed through their attitude. In this regard, men are quite sensitive about what women do to them during intimate moments. For students in educational institutions, cheating is the result of obvious attitude we have towards failures, coupled with the esteem we place on “paper qualification”.

In the business circles, cheating appears to be an old practice that would hardly go away, globally, although it is more prevalent among certain people or groups. It is in the “dirty game” of politics that cheating has a wider and more devastating effect in the sense that it defines and sets national standards. Moreover, politics in developing countries is an extension of business in the sense that it is an investment. People vying for political offices have been known to sell highly valued properties or take huge loans from banks to contest elections. Many who fail in the process have been known to become destitute thereafter, and then, who would say that the “dirty game” is not a “do-or-die” affair?

Ex-President Obasanjo let the cat out of the bag by a statement he made long ago, just the same way as a politician said that “we have a duty to recoup what we spent to get elected”. Clever rodents!

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from Rivers State University.

e-mail:bamirize@yahoo.com.

Bright Amirize