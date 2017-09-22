Ekpeye, Egi Connected To Same Ancestral Father – Monarch

The traditional ruler of Ekpeye Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Robinson O. Robinson says his people and Egi clan in Ogba/Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area in Rivers State are partners in progress, linked with one destiny and connected to the same ancestral father.

Speaking at Ekpeye House, Ahoada Town, while addressing the National Executive Council of Egi Peoples Assembly (EPA) led by its President-General, Apostle Magnus Elemele who paid him a courtesy visit, Eze Robinson said it was because of this historical affiliation he had always been by the side of Egi in time of peace and crises.

Eze Robinson who went down memory lane recounted his association with Egi people, saying “I am part and parcel of the Egi success story, the development going on there. I love them, they love me, we have been working together as brothers”.

“I gave your people helping hands during the time of delineation of wards, protests against Elf now Total for better dealings, both the late Eze Egi, Kingdom Elenwa and other elites from the clan are my close friends”.

The Ekpeye Monarch urged the leadership of EPA to ensure that all segments of Egi clan are united and give meassive support to present Eze Egi, Prof. Uzondu Nwokoma for the interest of development of the area.

He commended the EPA executives for the visit, calling them his sons and daughters whom he would be ready to assist either in kind or cash.

On the complaints by Ekpeye oil and gas communities, which the Egi president general presented to him, Eze Robinson said EPA was in order by intervening in the issue as what affects Ekpeye also affects Egi people, but contended that the leader of the complaining group should be advised to allow general interest to supersede his.

According to him, the laid down principles of how Ekpeye share proceeds from their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Total is based on percentage, as well as the leadership of implementation committee.

Earlier, Apostle Elemele had in his speech, described the Eze Ekpeye Logbo as a living legend whose positive actions affect not only Ekpeyes but also people across all parts of Rivers State and beyond.

He said the visit was to honour him as a great ally of Egi people, introduce the new executive of EPA as an apex socio-cultural organisation of the clan and to present the complaints of Ekpeye oil and gas communities.