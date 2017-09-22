Bizman Woos Investors To Rivers

A business executive in Rivers State and Managing Director of Atlas Investment and Development Company Limited, Port Harcourt, Dr Kingdom Ulumadu has urged investors to invest in the state even as the government is committed towards providing enabling environment for trade and commerce to thrive in the state.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently on the need for investors both foreign and indigenous to invest in the state, Ulumadu and investors to patronise the state by investing their businesses.

He stressed that it is imperative for the state to accommodate more investors, who are willing to come and do their business in the state, since the state has zero tolerance for crime and other forms of social deviance, stressing that investing in the state would help to sustain the development of the state and create job opportunities.

He pointed out that there is stability in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating in the state and described her as SME base of Nigeria, with abundant talents and craftsmen.

The SMEs according to him, can further drive the economy of not only the state but Nigeria towards accelerated growth and prosperity.

He identified some of the major challenges affecting the need for trade and commerce expansion in the state to include, infrastructural decay, especially in the area of federal roads and epileptic power, maintaining that access to potable water in various homes has remained a major challenge.

He appealed for support in the areas of capacity building, training and the evaluation of the various tax regimes for reform.

He also pointed out that Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration is working hard to quickly meet some of the identified challenges in order to position the state as the number one investment haven in Nigeria.

Bethel Sam Toby