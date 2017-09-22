Association Lauds Wike On Commissioner’s Appointment

The Old Students Association of Government Commercial Secondary School, now Uvawhu Comprehensive High School Ibaa (IBASCO) in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the appointment of Elder Chinedu Tasie, a member of the association, as the Commissioner for Housing in his cabinet.

In a statement by the National President, High Chief Sunny Chukwumene, the body thanked God for using the Governor to favour one of her best members with the appointment as a commissioner.

Chukwumene assured Rivers people and Governor Wike that Elder Tasie would not fail him and the state in the performance of the duties of this office.

The statement signed by the Director, Media of the association, Ike Wigodo, described the commissioner as “a great philanthropist of our time”.

“God will grant you the grace of wisdom, sound mind, courage and good health to carry out this onerous task of serving your dear state.

We do not have any doubts in our mind that you shall shine like a million stars. Be assured of our prayers at all times’’, the statement noted.

It would be recalled that Elder Chinedu Tasia was among the newly inaugurated commissioners by Governor Nyesom Wike last week and assigned potfolios last Wednesday.

In another development, The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ikwerre Local Government Area and the people of Ikwerre at large, have congratulated Barrister, Emma Okah on his well deserved appointment as the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication by Governor Wike.

According to the chairman of the PDP in Ikwerre Local Government Area,’’ Barr. Sunny Wondikom.

We the people of Ikwerre can’t thank the Executive Governor of Rivers State enough for the trust he has for the people of Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Stephen Ezemonye