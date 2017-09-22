AIB Partners ICAO, NTSB On Accident Investigations

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has partnered with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States of America on accident/incident investigations.

To this end, a one week training is being mounted for AIB investigators.

The spokesman for AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, said the training scheduled to begin on Sept. 25 would leverage not only the Nigerian aviation industry, but the West African sub-region.

He said the workshop which would be facilitated by the two international organisations would help to deepen the knowledge and sharpen the skills of the participants.

Participants from AIB, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), domestic airlines and members of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) are expected at the training.

Participants are also expected to examine the various aspects of accident investigation including Annex 13 guidance materials; investigating organisational factors and human performance.

Other areas are records investigation, investigating aircraft accidents and incidents, on-site investigation and flight recorders as well as emergency response.

The facilitators include the Managing Director of NTSB, Mr Dennis Jones, who for many years was the NTSB representative in Africa and Mr Andre de Kock from ICAO.

The AIB Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru, said the training was part of the agency’s capacity development of its staff members.

We value the cooperation and technical assistance we have been receiving from these organisations which will greatly complement our efforts to make AIB formidable.”