Team Manager Hails Eagles’ Victory Against Ghana …WAFU CUP

The Team Manager of Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Football Club, Yakubu Sadiq says last Monday’s 2-0 victory over Ghana is an indication of Nigeria’s return to the old days of glory.

Sadiq said this yesterday in Abuja while reacting to the Eagles’ defeat of the Black Stars at the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup competition.

Tidesports source gathered that the Super Eagles beat their hosts in their final group stage game to qualify for the competition’s semi-finals.

“I can say confidently that the Super Eagles have returned to their winning ways by beating Ghana on home soil.

“We are back to our old glory, when there was no difference between when we play in Nigeria or away.

“I am indeed very proud of these boys because they really made me proud and I now have 100 per cent confidence in them,” Sadiq said.

Tidesports also gathered that Anthony Okpotu had opened scoring in the 58th minute of the match, while Peter Eneji scored later to put the match beyond the hosts.

The result took both Nigeria and Ghana into the semi-finals of the tournament from Group A.

Ghana finished as group leaders with six points, while Nigeria finished second with five points.

Both teams now await the results from Group B matches on Tuesday to know their semi-final opponents.