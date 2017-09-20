Stakeholder Tasks Nigerians On Economic Recession

The President, Coalition of South-South Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (COSSCCIMA), Prince Billy Harry has urged Nigerians not to dap their hands yet on the news of the country getting out of recession.

He said that Nigerians should rather work harder through more investments to ensure that the exit from recession gets to the market place and impacts positively on the common man’s life.

Harry, who disclosed this in a chat with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa recently, explained that going into recession comes in stages, and that the exit will come in stages too.

The COSSCCIMA boss who is also the vice president of Nigeria Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) said that the reason why Nigeria went into recession was because it depended on oil as the major source of revenue without diversification into other productive activities.

“There are stages for an economy to go out of recession and there are also indicators to show that an economy is out of recession.

“Right now we are above ‘O’ per cent which has shown that there is progress, and there are combination of issues like the executive order signed by the Federal Government and the case of doing business in the country.

“We are now about one per cent, which means that the executive order and other policies being introduced are working, but we should be looking up to 5 per cent in our growth rate.

“Nigerians need to work harder to ensure that the common man on the street feels the impact of the exit from economic recession and that the impact is seen, felt at the market place”, Harry stated.

The COSSCCIMA boss also called on both Federal Government and Captains of Industries to redouble their efforts towards ensuring that productive activities in the country grow higher steadily.

He however opined that the first indicator to be seen that a country is out of recession is that there will be a rise in employment, while the unemployment level will be decreasing steadily.

Harry urged Nigerians to be proactive in investments, especially in the small scale industries, adding that such will generate more employment, opportunities.

Corlins Walter