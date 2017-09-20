‘RSG Committed To Freedom Of Rivers People’

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike is committed to the freedom of the Rivers people.

Banigo stated this while delivering a sermon at the St. Stephen’s Cathedral Bonny, Niger Delta Diocese of the Anglican Communion at the Harvest Group 3 Harvest Thanksgiving Service in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the governor was the visioner of the NEW Rivers Vision whose desire was to bring peace and development to the door steps of the citizenry.

Quoting from Isaiah 40:31 which says “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall work and not faint”, she urged Rivers people to put their trust in God, pray without ceasing and continue to have an attitude of thanksgiving and belief that all our problems will be solved.

Banigo, who said St Stephen’s Cathedral, Bonny was the cradle of Christianity in West Africa, disclosed that she was ordained as a Lay Reader at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Bonny in 1983.

The deputy governor, who urged the people to key into the NEW Rivers Vision, said more development projects will be attracted to the Bonny Kingdom, and thanked the church for its prayers.

Earlier, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Bonny Local Government Area, Warisenibo Isoboye Tobin said in line with the directive of the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, they were in office to serve the people selflessly, stressing that he was donating his first month salary to 520 beneficiaries across the LGA on the condition that they present their voters cards.

The first lesson of the harvest was read from the Biblical book of Isaiah 40vs25-31 by the CTC Chairman of Bonny Local Government, Warisenibo Isoboye Tobin.

During her sermon at the Harvest with theme, “The Church Renews Her Strength”, the deputy governor quoting from Isaiah 40vs31 called on the brethren to harvest in the new strength of the Lord and always cultivate the attitude of “thanksgiving”.

The harvest was graced by distinguished personalities which include Amasenibo Lawrence Pepple, Amaopuorubo Toru Ofili Amasenibo Charles Halliday, Lady Helen Jack-Wilson Pepple, supervisors, advisers and lots of party faithful.