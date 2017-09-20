Ronaldo’s Return Enlivens Zidane, Real

Zinedine Zidane hopes Real Madrid will not have to make do without Cristiano Ronaldo again as the Portugal star prepares to make his comeback against Real Betis.

The 32-year-old is set to make his first Laliga apprearnace of the season tonight, having served a five-game domestic ban for pushing the referee after being set off in the Supercopa de Espana first-leg win over Barcelona.

Zidane is delighted to welcome Ronaldo back to the team and says he looks thrilled to be able to return.

“We will not discuss the suspension, we are glad that he is back and I hope that would be the last time we have to do without him,” Zindane told a news conference. “I see that Cristinano is happy, because what he likes is to play and to be with his team-mates.

“He’s coming back for a league game at home and we know everyone likes to play in this stadium”.

Ronaldo scored twice when he played In the 3-0 Champions League win over APOEL at the Santiago Bernabeu but watched his side slip to draws at home to Valencia and Levante in Laliga in his absence.

Betis boss Quique Setien is unhappy the former Manchester United man will be unleashed against his side.

“Cristiano is a voracious player in front of goal. Everyone wants to stop him and nobody can stop him, “ he said.

“Every time you face him, you run the risk of him scoring another goal, because his percentage is very high compared to others”.