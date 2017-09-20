Police Nab Fake Officer In PH

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a fake police sergeant, Tanko Benjamin at Oil Mill Motor Park in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni at the weekend indicated that the suspected fake officer specialises in extorting monies from unsuspecting members of the public.

The statement reads: “In her continued determination and relentless efforts in fighting all criminal elements in the state, the Rivers State Police Command, on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at about 0945 hours, arrested a fake police sergeant, Mr Benjamin Tanko, an indigene of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“He was arrested in a police camouflage at the Oil Mill Motor Park by men of the CP Monitoring Unit led by the officer in-charge, Superintendent Grace Wonwu.

“The suspect, who claimed to be an assistant superintendent of police attached to the Port Harcourt Area Command, is helping the police in its investigation, and will be arraigned as soon as investigation is over.

“Items found on him include three different police identity cards with different force numbers.

“The commissioner of police wishes to appeal to the public to continue to support the police with useful information,” Omoni added.