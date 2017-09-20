Parents, Students Laud ASUU Strike Suspension …As Senior Civil Servants Put Off Action

University students have expressed happiness over the decision by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its five-week old strike.

Some of the students told newsmen in Yenagoa, yesterday, that they were glad to hear that the union had called off the strike.

The national body called off the industrial action, last Monday.

A final year student of Niger Delta University (NDU), Amasomma, Francis Alazial said he was short of words to express his happiness over the call off.

He said “I cannot express my joy since I heard the news that ASUU had called off the strike.

“I am in my final year and about to finish my semester examination when lecturers commenced the strike.”

Another 300 level student of NDU, Paul Semion, described ASUU decision as a welcome development, saying students would now resume normal academic activities from Wednesday.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to keep to the agreements reached between it and the lecturers so as not to disrupt academic activities in universities again.

“The Federal Government should try as much as possible to keep to the promises reached to ensure uninterrupted academic activities in future,” he added.

Similarly, most of the parents who spoke with newsmen on the issue expressed gratitude to ASUU and government for making it possible for academic activities to resume.

They, however, advised lecturers to always go for dialogue in resolving dispute rather than resorting to strike.

Mainwhile, following the one-week ultimatum within which it should settle all the indebtedness to federal officers or risk a three-day nationwide strike, the Federal Government on Tuesday commenced payment of the arrears and allowances of civil servants.

Consequently, the Association of Civil Servants of Nigeria, an affiliate of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, has therefore suspended the action following a parley with the government.

The strike which had been scheduled to commence simultaneously on September 18 in all ministries, departments, and agencies throughout the country, was said to have been necessitated by false promises by the government to pay repatriation allowances, burial expenses, death benefits, promotion arrears and outstanding salaries.

ASCSN sources said that the Federal Government has commenced payment of the outstanding arrears and allowances while civil servants have started smiling to the banks.

The organisation, however, warned that if by any act of omission or commission, the payment process was scuttled by the government, the strike would begin without further notice.

The ASCSN also enjoined its teeming members in the MDAs to remain calm as the union was closely monitoring the situation.

The ASCSN in a statement by its National President, Bobboi Kaigama and Secretary-General, Alade Lawal, said that the strike “had to be put on hold since the Federal Government had started paying the affected officers their outstanding entitlements.”

The statement read, “Some MDAs where affected workers have started to receive payment since Monday include: Energy Commission of Nigeria, Federal Character Commission, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, National Boundary Commission, National Library of Nigeria, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation etc.

“As a responsible trade union, we have to suspend the strike since payment has started and we commend the government for kick-starting the process. We wish to advise the government to ensure that payment must continue until all federal officers being owed receive their full entitlements.”