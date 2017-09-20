Monarch Assures Community Of Peace, Dev

The new Paramount Ruler of Ilelema community in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH King Richardson Sagbe Oruye-Igbanibo has assured the people of the community of peace and development.

Oruye-Igbanibo who gave the assurance in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said there was also need for the people, particularly the youth to steer clear of criminality, saying that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence and chaos.

He promised all youths of the community of access to education, pointing out that the people had been denied several development opportunities because there were no educated persons from the community within the corridors of power both in the state and in the country.

The traditional ruler said there was also the need for the state government to recognise and classify the Oruye-Igbanibo Stool, which he described as one of the oldest in Kalabari Kingdom, stressing that he had already written to the State Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to that effect.

He further promised to work closely with the state government to ensure the presence of development projects in the community, and commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the giant development strides of his administration, even as he appealed to the governor to carry along the community in the scheme of affairs.

The royal father who expressed delight that total peace and harmony had existed in the community since his installation, enjoined the people to continue to demonstrate the spirit of love and brotherhood among themselves in order to pave way for sustainable peace and development in the area.

Also speaking, the head of Owuso family in the community, Chief Fenibo Owuso ostensibly passed a vote of confidence on the new paramount ruler, saying, his installation has promoted peace and harmony in the area.

He said members of his family were very happy with the new development in the community, 16 years after the demise of their former King, describing King Richardson Oruye-Igbanibo as a square peg in a square hole.

Enoch Epelle