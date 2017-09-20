Lagos Police Nab Armed Robbery Suspect

The Lagos State Police Command says it has apprehended a 20-year-old notorious armed robbery suspect, Ahmed Lateef popularly called Ajona, who has been on the wanted list of the Lagos State Command .

The suspect was reported to have been arrested by the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS last Saturday while returning from all-night robbery operation in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspect, in his confessional statement said that his gang members often participate in robbery operation twice a week in order to meet up with their financial demands

Ahmed Lateef, a.k.a ‘Ajona’ who has been on the Police wanted list since April, 2017, for a robbery operation in Ejigbo area of Lagos, where two motorcycles and other personal effects were stolen by him and his gang, confessed to have participated in countless robbery operations in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States. The suspect who is from Oshogbo, Osun State also added that he participates in two robbery operations twice a week in company of Enu – Ose, his other gang member.

Lateef, who is also an ex–convict disclosed that they went to Kuto area of Abeokuta, Ogun State to burgle a computer and phone retail outlet. He was arrested with a motorbike carrying the registration number of OGUN: MEK 339 WM, which he also confessed to have been stolen in Kuto, Abeokuta.

According to Enu-Ose, a member of his gang who is an indigene of Abeokuta, provided information to the gang about the computer dealing outlet and that he also led three other suspects to the Ejigbo robbery, where they carted away two tricycles and two motorcycles amongst other personal effects.

When further quizzed, the 20-year old suspect stated that for every stolen item such as jewelries, phones, motorcycles and laptops; there is always a ready buyer and that his robbery gangs usually hire metal cutters in Mushin for N10,000 per operation.

While pleading for mercy, he listed other gang members as Noah, Segun, Lekan, Ishan – Idi, Rilwan, Shile, Ege and Jandor while two of his gang members, Seyi Adebayo (26) and Saheed Funsho (23) alongside two receivers of stolen items have been moved to Lagos State Taskforce for prosecution.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous – Cole stated that the Command would not relent on its efforts to ensure that Lagos is not a safe haven for criminals.

He urged residents of the state to be security conscious and to report any suspicious movements or acts in their localities

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos