Institute Cautions Workers On Retirement

The Executive Director, Institute of Retirement Management, Nigeria, Dr. C. Iheama says most potential retirees are burdened with fear of the unknown, anxiety and near heart attack as the time draws near for their retirement.

Iheama made this declaration at the inauguration of the pioneer council of the institute in Abuja recently.

The executive director stated that the unfounded fears lead to negative attitudes like complacency, falsification of records and large scale corruption.

According to him, ” these fears need not be and therefore must be checked for the benefit of our society.”

In his speech, the pioneer Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Isa Bello Sali, said the institute would serve as an advocacy group to address issues in the pension sector in the country.

Sali said the institute would be involved in capacity development for players in the pension industry as well as involve in robust engagement with stakeholder, to ensure that retirees in the country are well taken care of.

Also speaking, a former Minister of Planning, Professor Osita Ogbu, who inaugurated the council tasked members to look into retirement preparation for workers, database of retirees in the country and other key issues affecting retirement and pension in Nigeria.