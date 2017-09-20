Govs Want Buhari To Withdraw Soldiers From S’East

The South-East Governors Forum last Friday proscribed all activities of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in the geo-political zone, just as it appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to withdraw the military from the region.

According to the forum, the police should be allowed to perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order .

It, however, advised the rebellious organisation and all other aggrieved groups in the zone to articulate their position on all national issues and submit them to Committee of Governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and National Assembly members from South-East zone via the chairman , South-East zone.

Rising from an emergency meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, Friday, with an eleven-point communique, signed and read by chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Umahi, the governors, said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing security situation in the zone and its attendant consequences .

“All governors of South-East zone are to ensure compliance in their respective state,” adding that the South East governors forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo and National Assembly members do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian .

“We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State must hold, assuring that we have taken concrete steps to protect lives and property of non-indigenes in the South-East Zone.

The communique read in parts: “we are in touch with the Northern governors forum, they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the the North, and we have also planned for exchange of visits between the governors and to reinforce the confidence of Nigeria in this respect.

“In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings maiming and other unlawful conduct in the South-East zone within this period.

“The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable. We advised all residents of the South-East to go about their normal businesses, as government of each state is committed to protecting everybody.

The meeting was attended by the General Officer Commanding, (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dave Umahi, of Ebonyi State, Willy Obiano of Anambra State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, while Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was represented by his Deputy, Chief Eze Madumere

Also in attendance were, the President-General of apex Igbo Socio Cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu.

Meanwhile, leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu who was also invited, shunned the meeting.