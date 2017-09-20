Go Round FC Continues Promotion Chase

Go Round FC at the weekend maintained their stronghold on 2nd place on the Nigeria national league Southern Conference log with a 2-0 win over Ikorodu United.

It was George Vincent that broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when he jabbed home from close range a Shadrach Asiegbu cross.

Both players had been guilty of profligacy in the first half accounting for a couple of missed scoring chances.

Ikorodu United had a penalty shout turned down by the referee early in the 2nd half as they attacked via the counter.

Asiegbu thought he had won a penalty for Go Round when he was muscled off the ball in the penalty area but the referee waived for play to go on.

But in the 86th minute, he and Go Round were awarded a penalty by the referee after being brought down in the penalty area.

Before the penalty kick was taken, Ezekiel Bassey was sent off for a 2nd bookable offence then Chile Azu stepped up to take the kick, putting the ball behind Richard Cheayi but injuring his thigh in the process.

At 2-0, Ngozi Elechi took off injured Chile Azu for Chris Kpekpe and Go Round FC held on to win 2-0.