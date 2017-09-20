Firm Slashes Land Price To Promote Houses Ownership

In a bid to increase the number of home owners in the country, a real estate developer, Gotinformation Limited has slashed the price of land in Oloja Estate, Lagos by half.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Abayomi Talabi, said a plot of land which used to sell at N700,000 now sells for N350,000, explaining that it is a promo that is expected to last for 30 days.

Talabi noted that the move became imperative following the low purchasing power of the people due to economic reality and their aspirations to own houses.

He advised that intending home owners should always look for location where human population is increasing and where government’s interest abounds, adding that the estate possessed such potential.

Talabi stated that the estate is located in Ikorodu and other prime emerging development locations around Lagos such as the proposed Mile 12 Market, Fourth Mainland Bridge, Lagos State Housing Estate, and other private schemes that have made such locations the next real estate investment destinations in Nigeria.

According to him, the price of the first 300 plots of land will be sold at N300,000 on a first come first serve basis, adding that it is open to all.