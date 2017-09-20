Church Condemns Agitations For Nigeria’s Break-Up

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has dissociated itself from those seeking for the breakup of Nigeria.

The Primate of the church, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that the church cannot support the break-up of Nigeria.

He, however, said that the church believes in the principle of respiratory and equal justice to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribes and religion.

The primate also cautioned ethnic agitators in the country against resorting to violence to address their grievances, stressing that an alternative means of seeking redress to perceive injustices must be sought.

According to him, it is painful for a going man whose parents have spent all their resources to cater for to be shot dead in a manner that is being done at the moment.

The primate who was in Port Harcourt for the 12th general Synod of the church said that, the synod which is held every three years was usually preceded by a committee whose report the synod will consider and deliberate upon.

Okoh said that the decision of the general synod was usually binding on every members of the church.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezenwom Wike is expected to deliver a goodwill message at the Synod during its opening ceremony on Wednesday.

A programme of activities made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt said that the opening ceremony which takes place at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Port Harcourt, will have in attendance clergymen of the church across the country.

The church made it clear that the unity of Nigeria must not be toyed with.

Okoh said those who are agitating against the unity of Nigeria have little or no knowledge of the effect of their actions.

“The Church of Nigeria as the name implies is the church that covers the whole Nigeria, so, we cannot support any break away, so, we believe in one Nigeria.

“We believe in one Nigeria that is based on the principles of reciprocity; that is based on justice; that is based on fairness; so that we can live in a country where no man is suppressed. That is the position of the Church of Nigeria.

“We do not support any break away, we want one Nigeria where everybody is comfortably at home”, Okoh added.

He also advised those in leadership positions in Nigeria to listen to the yearnings of the masses.

“For the leaders of Nigeria, we appeal to them to lead well, so that everybody will be comfortable. And for the ordinary people, we appeal to them not to create trouble but to follow with sense of purpose having a goal to achieve things and make our country better.”

On his part, the Host Archbishop, Province of the Niger Delta Diocese, Dr. Ignatius Kattey expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the All Anglican Bishops and delegates from the 36 states in Nigeria for the first time, and called on Christians to worship God in spirit and in truth.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Miriam Obusele & Jane Francess Chibundu