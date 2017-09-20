ASUU Suspends One-Month Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has officially suspended its one-month-old strike.

ASUU said it was suspending its strike conditionally till the end of October for government to fulfill its promise.

The union made this known to newsmen last Monday, after its meeting with the Federal Government delegation in Abuja.

The union in the meantime directed university lecturers to resume their normal duties from yesterday based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Federal Government led by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige.

The Ministry of Labour had earlier said both parities were to produce collective agreement after the meeting of Monday.

It would be recalled that ASUU had on the 13th August, 2017 embarked on an indefinite strike following government’s refusal to implement the agreement it reached with the union in November, 2016.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Miriam Obusele