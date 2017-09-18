Wike Bags UN Human Settlements Award

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been nominated for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award”.

This award is for the governor’s investments in the development of urban renewal programmes, housing and projects that improve the living conditions of less privileged persons.

The “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award” is organised by Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA, and supported by the United Nations Environment Programme.

In a letter of notification for the award to Wike, Secretary of Global Forum on Human Settlements and Main Representative to the United Nations, Mr Lu Haifeng said that the award will be conferred on the governor at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on October 31, 2017.

The ceremony will be held as part of the 12th Global Forum on Human Settlements at the United Nations Headquarters in New York between October 30 and 31, 2017.

According to Haifeng, Wike is being recognised for his great commitment and contributions to sustainable cities in Rivers State.

The group further lauded Wike for developing infrastructure in settlements in different parts of the state and ensuring that people have access to basic amenities.

Wike was also applauded for constructing the Iriebe Medium Housing Estate, Rivers Quarters at the NNS Pathfinder, Quarters for Junior Staff of the DSS, and facilitating the improved investment in housing by private investors.

The Rivers State governor also received commendations for investing in land reclamation/sand filling in Asari-Toru, Degema, Akuku-Toru and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas.

A statement by Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, indicated that the governor has accepted the award.

The statement noted that Wike pledged his commitment to further investments in the development of infrastructure and housing that will improve the living conditions of the people.

Wike dedicated the award to Rivers people who totally support his administration’s investments in the development of infrastructure and housing.