We ’ll Not Relocate RSU Main Campus – VC

The authorities of the Rivers State University (RSU) Nkpolu, Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt say there is no plan by the management to relocate the main campus of the university from its present location to another area.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Blessing Didia stated this when the Caretaker Committee (CTC) Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Hon Charles Orlu led other management team of the council to pay him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt, over the weekend.

The Vice Chancellor said the explanation becomes imperative following some rumours making the rounds in the state that the university was being moved to another location, adding that the university authorities under his leadership has not contemplated such move.

“We have no reasons to embark on such relocations now as we have enough infrastructures and good enrolment in this area”, he stated.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the local government council to assist the university to check illegal parks at the entrance to the main campus adding that such incidents have become a source of concern to the university.

Earlier in his speech, the CTC chairman commended the leadership of RSU for improving on the quality of both teaching and learning in the institution and said that they were in the university to congratulate the vice chancellor as well as to seek ways of collaboration.

The PHALGA boss lauded the VC for providing excellent leadership which, according to him, has propelled rapid transformation of the university and pledged to support the institution in tackling issues of environment and sanitation.