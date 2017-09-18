UNIPORT Denies Hosting IPOB ‘Convention’

The authorities of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) have denied receiving or approving an application by any ethnic group to hold any annual convention within the university circumference, this month.

In a reaction to electronic media announcements credited to Ohaneze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Deputy Registrar (Information, Publications and Public Relations), University of Port Harcourt, Dr Williams Wodi, said in a statement made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, that the institution has no inkling of any annual convention by any group from the South-East of the country.

The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt that certain faceless individuals or groups have gone on air to announce the convening of an “Annual Convention” purportedly scheduled to hold in the university on Friday, September 29, 2017.

“The said announcement is being made in the name of Ohaneze Ndigbo and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the authorities of the university wish to state quite categorically that no individuals or groups had applied for permission to use any of its facilities for purposes of holding the purported “Annual Convention” as the announcements in the electronic media appear to indicate to unsuspecting members of the general public.

“We further wish to state that individuals or groups are not authorised to make use of facilities in the University of Port Harcourt without first applying and obtaining permission to do so,” the statement explained.

Wodi, therefore, advised the general public “To discountenance the ongoing announcements for whatever intent or purpose it was meant to serve.”

He further pointed out that “The faceless elements behind such an embarrassing announcement are totally unknown to the authorities of the university and have absolutely no permission to hold such an event on our campus.

“The facilities of the university are certainly NOT available for the purpose stated in the said announcement,” Wodi clarified.

The institution’s image maker emphasized that, “Even if the organisers/announcers have an intention to gather in the University of Port Harcourt, it remains a mere intention that cannot be actualised without the express permission of the authorities of the university.

“It is our hope that those making the post-haste announcement have no plans to drag the University of Port Harcourt into any controversy that is capable of distracting it from its core mandate of research, teaching and public service,” he warned.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana