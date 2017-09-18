Shareholders Want Firm To Develop Attractive Products

Shareholders of Unity Kapital Assurance Plc have urged the new Managing Director of the company, Mr Polycarp Didam to develop good products that will be attractive to Nigerians.

Spokesman of the shareholders, Mallam Shehu Mikail, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

Mikail, who is the President, Constance Shareholders Association of Nigeria, said that the members expected higher returns for their investments.

“Although a dividend of 5k per share was declared by UnityKapital Assurance for 2016 financial year, we expect higher dividends in the next financial year.

“The new helmsman, Didam, should develop good products that will be attractive to Nigerians in various income cadres.

“The company should develop insurance products that would mitigate many risks faced by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

“The marketing department must be restructured in a way that the marketers would be able to develop good initiatives and customer relationship always.

“The affairs of the company must be highlighted to all its shareholders for contributions,’’ Mikail said.

Mikail urged the new MD to raise the company to international standard and avoid investments in businesses with low or no yields.

The Tide source report that the appointment of Didam was approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the regulatory body of insurance industry, in August.

Didam is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (ACIIN) and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM).

He is also a member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (MNIMN) and the Institute of Directors (IOD), among others.