RSU To Produce Entrepreneurial Scholars …Hails Establishment Of Naval War College

The Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt says it will produce entrepreneurial scholars rather than turning out professional job seekers in the country.

The Vice Chancellor, RSU, Prof Blessing Didia disclosed this when he received in audience, the Commandant of the Naval War College, Ubima, Rear Admiral Theoddious Udofia and other management team in his office, last Thursday.

Didia described the establishment of the Naval War College in the state as instructive considering the economic strategic position of the state in the country and expressed readiness of the institution to partner with the college in areas of mutual interest.

He urged the management of the Naval War College to ensure that the institution delivers its corporate social responsibilities to the state and its host communities in general.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the Commandant of the Naval War College , Rear Admiral Theoddious Udofia told the Vice Chancellor that the college was established in order to develop the competence of Naval officers and other sister security agencies across the country.

The Naval College Commander used the opportunity to solicit for joint collaboration between the college and the university especially in the areas of man power development and promised that the college will live up to its corporate mandate.