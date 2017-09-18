RSNC Fetes Two Retirees …As GM Advises Them On Future Endeavours

Two former top management staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide newspaper, Mrs. Blessing Emeka-Onu and Mrs Fyne West of the Administration Department who retired after putting 35 years in service, were last Friday feted at a colourful send-forth ceremony for a job well done. Speaking at the event, General Manager of the Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake commended the efforts of the two retirees while in the service, urging them to use their wealth of experience to plan further for fruitful future.

Ake enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the media outfit in all their endeavors. According to him, “you should use the experience gathered here while in service to chart better retirement course worthy of emulation”, and noted that whatever experience acquired will sell them to the society as much as it is committed to the development of humanity.

He, however, used the event to express his appreciation to the duo, whom he described as ‘resourceful and experienced administrators par excellence”.

In his brief exhortation, Pastor Festus Awajiokwun urged the retirees and staff of the corporation to always honour God with praises at all times, saying, “provoke God for action”, while stressing that as a result of mockery of the Israelites, God honoured Samson for a second time.

He therefore admonished the retirees and others to always praise and honour God first in all their endeavours for quick and fruitful results and prayed God to give the retirees better and purposeful future.

Responding in their separate speeches, the retirees, Mrs Blessing Emeka-Onu and Mrs Fyne West thanked the General Manager, the management and the entire staff of the corporation for the honour done them and promised to live above board in their future endeavours while appreciating God for granting them the grace to work for the number of years and retired meritoriously.

