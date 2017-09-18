RSG Warns Against Attacks On Other Nigerians In Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has warned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the state government will not tolerate any attack on other Nigerians living in the state.

In a state-wide broadcast on the security situation in the state, last Friday, Wike said that Rivers State belongs to all those who live and do legitimate businesses in it, noting that “Rivers State heartily welcomes any Nigerian who resides in it as long as he or she carries out lawful businesses.”

He said: “the Rivers State Government is seriously concerned with the recent activities of the IPOB, particularly, the attack on Nigerian citizens living in the state.

“Rivers people fully subscribe to Nigeria’s corporate existence and its indivisibility.

“As a people, we shall continue to support the unity and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic nationalities and work towards actualising our collective aspirations for a just, inclusive and progressive nation”, Wike said, adding that “the state government shall not tolerate any attack by any group on other Nigerians living in Oyigbo or any part of the state”.

He condemned the activities of IPOB in Oyigbo, which led to the loss of lives and properties, and warned trouble makers who are bent on causing violence on others to steer clear of Rivers territory.

“Nobody should take our hospitality and peaceful disposition for weakness, as we are capable of dealing decisively with any situation that threatens the peace and serenity in the state”, he maintained.

Wike called on Rivers people to be vigilant and not to allow themselves to be used by anybody to foment trouble in the state, and urged Rivers people not to hesitate to report any suspicious character or movements around their vicinities to the law enforcement agencies for immediate action.

“In as much as we may share common concerns about the structural problems of the country, we believe that dialogue, not violence, remains the best way to resolve contending political issues.

“We, therefore, pray the Federal Government to initiate meaningful national dialogue to peacefully resolve the structural challenges that are threatening Nigeria’s stability and progress.

“In the same vein, we urge the security agencies to exercise maximum restraint and conform to international rules of engagement and best practices while responding to provocative acts from ill-advised groups”, Wike stated.

On the criminal activities of Rivers SARS, Wike said for several months, the state government has been receiving reports from traumatised victims who had been robbed of their valuables by SARS operatives under the guise of conducting searches.

According to the governor: “They employ several malevolent methods, including planting illicit drugs on their unsuspecting victims as bargaining chip or forcefully taking them to ATM boots to collect specified amount of money as ransom for their freedom.

“Furthermore, while the noticeable increase of kidnapping incidents along the East–West Road and the Owerre–Port Harcourt Road are worrisome, some of the rescued victims have reportedly pointed SARS operatives as the ones that are responsible for most of kidnappings along those roads.

“Although the veracity of these allegations can only be fully established through an independent probe, the recent killing of a SARS operative while carrying out a kidnap operation by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Squad clearly lends credence to SARS direct involvement in criminal activities across the state.”

The governor reassured Rivers people of the commitment of his administration to work together with the security agencies and the police to guarantee the safety and security of lives and property across the state, despite the deliberate obstacles from SARS.

He called on members of the general public to be vigilant and always be ready to protect themselves from the criminal machinations of SARS operatives in Rivers State.

