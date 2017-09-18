RSG Gives Relief Materials To Flood Victims

The Rivers State Government has redeemed its pledge to give immediate support to those affected by the recent flood in some communities in the state.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said that flood as a disaster displaces residents and subjects them to untold physical, emotional, psychological and even spiritual trauma.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Mrs. Ibaniba Briggs–Iti, the deputy governor said, Governor Nyesom Wike cares for the Rivers people and was ready to do everything humanly possible to alleviate the hardship faced by the flood victims.

According to her, after visiting the affected communities, she reported to the state governor, who swiftly responded by providing the relief materials to the victims.

Banigo said the state government will continue to carry out projects that will ensure the free flow of water through the construction of drains and canals as well as the opening up of waterways.

She, however, said citizens should do the needful by ensuring that their wastes were properly managed, and also refrain from building on waterways.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Emmanuel Urang, who thanked the state government for its concern for the wellbeing of the citizens, advised the people to keep a clean environment and avoid building on wetlands.

In his response, the Paramount Ruler of Eneka Community, Eze Roland Woko said the people of the community were happy with the state government for fulfilling its promise to provide immediate support to the victims, but however, pleaded that a permanent solution to the problem should be found.

Another victim of the disaster, Mr. Emeka Mbata, whose properties were completely submerged, said the flooding of the area was occasioned by the failure of the contractors who handled the Eneka-Rukpokwu Road and Eneka-Igwuruta Road to provide proper drainages.

Similarly, a resident of Rukpokwu, Mrs. Wealth Nko Tariah; and the Chairman of Rumuigbo Landlords Association, Mr. Austin Adenya thanked the state government for the support but insisted that a permanent solution was what was needed.

Items presented to the people include building materials, food items, mattresses, toiletries, drugs and household utensils.