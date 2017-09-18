NYG: Director Lauds Team Rivers

Head of Team Rivers delegation of the just- concluded 3rd edition of National Youth Games (NYG) held in Ilorin the capital city of Kwara state, Joshua J. kio expressed joy over the performance of his athletes.

He stated that the state government would start to plan to ensure that they arrive earlier in next edition of the youth competition.

Kio, who is also the director of sports in the state and permanent secretary said this at the weekend in an interview with sports journalists , in Ilorin, saying that they have learnt their mistakes and it would not repeat in subsequent editions.

According to him, the athletes made the state proud in spite their late arrival to the games, they were able to clinch medals.

“I must commend my athletes for their impressive performance, most especially the Basketball team that played five games within 24 hours of their arrival and won silver, also the cyclists who arrived and went straight to competition venue and won two gold medals,” Kio said.

Team Rivers contingent arrived Ilorin, venue of the games five days after the commencement of the competition, consequently missed most of the events they hoped to clinch golden medals.

Meanwhile, the two gold medalists in Team Rivers, Bright Emmanuel and Alice Miebaka have expressed sadness as they missed two of their events that they would have won gold and silver medals.

They however thanked the state government for making it possible for them to attend the competition and attributed their success to their coaches.

Team Rivers finished 16th position on the medal table, 30 states attended the youth games. Kwara will still host the games after two years.

