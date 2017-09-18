NOA Harps On Love For State, Nation

The State Director, National Orientation Agency, Mr. Oliver Wolugbom has called on the people of Rivers State to continue to demonstrate love for the state and the country at large.

The NOA boss said 16th September every year is observed as National Ordinance Day, a day set aside to promote love, peace and unity of the country and to encourage proper use and respect for the National Symbols.

According to Wolugbom, the National Ordinance Day is an important event preceding the celebration of the country’s independence and affords the citizens the opportunity to understand what the national symbols stand for.

The NOA boss in a statement in Port Harcourt urged all citizens to be patriotic by treating the country’s symbols, especially the national flag and the currency with respect and dignity and enjoined all citizens to develop love and respect for the national symbols.

He called on all Nigerians, corporate organisations, public institutions and establishments to in the spirit of patriotism ensure that they hoist the National flag to mark the National Ordinance Day and to demonstrate love, peace and unity of the country. Wolugbom specifically called on the people to be peaceful and have the fear of God and love one another irrespective of tribe or religion.