NES Wants RSG To Revisit PH Flood Masterplan

By John Bibor -
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (3rd right), inspecting a land reclamation project in Port Harcourt, recently.

A panel of discussants  at a one-day seminar  organised  by the Nigerian  Environmental  Society (NES), Rivers State chapter has urged the Rivers State Government to revisit the  Port Harcourt flood master plan initiated by the  immediate past administration.
The panel  which  was  made up of members of the  academia,  government officials  and other stakeholders also called for the enforcement  of relevant environmental  laws in the  state, while the  government should intensify efforts towards the  desilting of lands  to ensure  easy flow of waters.
Speaking on the  to  topic: “The 2017 Flooding in Port Harcourt” an Associate  Professors,  Institute  of Geoscience and  Space Technology, Rivers State University (RSG), Dr. Precious Ede, said that dumping of refuse into the canals is partly responsible for the incessant  flooding being experienced in Port Harcourt.  Dr. Ede also said that  climate  change  has led to increase  in flooding not  only in Port Harcourt but in other cities across the  world stressing that  time has come for the world, to address the problem of climate change.
The University Don also condemned  the incessant  building of  structures on water right of ways and  called on the government  to check the trend.
Also speaking, the  Director flooding, Rivers State Ministry of Environment,  Sir Lawrence Igwe,  said that the government is  making effort to desilt  the lands for easy flow of waters.
Sir  Igwe also said that government is working hard to check the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the lands.
Speaking in an  interview with newsmen, Chairman  of Nigerian  Environmental Society (NES) Rivers State, Mr.  Adewale Adeyemi,  said that the society would continue to work with relevant  agencies to check flooding in the state.
Adeyemi  said that part of the strategies is to  organise  series of  seminars for stakeholders  to contribute  their opinion on the issue.

