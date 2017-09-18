NAB TEB To Partner NGOs On Vocational Skills Dev

National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has pledged to collaborate with non-governmental organisations in the Niger Delta to improve the level of vocational and enterpreneural skills in the region.

A representative of the board, Mrs Miriam Nkemesit said this in Port Harcourt during an exhibition and graduation organised by Global Jobs for Industrial Development Foundation (GJIDF).

Nkemesit who identified vocational and enterpreneural skills as panacea for youth restiveness in the Niger Delta also commended the director of the organisation for collaborating with the board in curbing youth restiveness in the country.

“As we know, the importance of skilled men and women in nation-building cannot be over-emphasised.

“It is said to say that most persons in the society do not recognised this fact. Most social problems in our nation today could be traced to the problem of unemployment.

“Our educational institutions produce graudates-year in year out, most of them have unattainable skills”, she said.

Also speaking, the Director, Youth Enterprise Development, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mr. Christian Bogba described the training as a privilege that must be handled with great importance.

Bogba said that the end point of acquiring any skill is putting it into use to improve productivity.

He commended the organisation for assisting the Rivers State Government to check youth unemployment and urged for the effort to be sustained.

The director also advised the trainees to pay attention and put in their energy to achieve success so as to practicalise the acquired skills.

In his speech, the Executive Director of Global Jobs for Skills Acquisition, Rev. Peace Nwaobilor said that the programme was aimed at assisting the Rivers State Government in engaging the youths meaningfully, adding that it would go a long way to curb restiveness and other social vices and urged both the government and other organisations to pay attention to youths who have decided to distinguish themselves through skills acquisition.