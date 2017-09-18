The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development began the maiden edition of the National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development in Abuja, last Thursday.
A statement from the Deputy Director, Press, Iliya Rhoda Ishaku, said the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mohammed Abbas, chairman of the technical sessions of the council in his welcome address stated that the objective of the council was for stakeholders in the industry to periodically meet to brainstorm and provide inputs into the governance of the sector in order to achieve its desired results in the diversification effort of the current administration.
According to the Permanent Secretary, the council has members drawn from the National and State House of Assembly, Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries in-charge of all relevant federal and state ministries, agencies and parastatals, the organised private sector, security agencies, tertiary institutions, industry players, labour unions and other professional associations.
Ministry Kicks Off National Council On Minerals Dev
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development began the maiden edition of the National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development in Abuja, last Thursday.