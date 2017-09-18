LG Boss Cautions On Ele Community’s Stool

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Mary Minaseichinbo says nobody should parade himself as the traditional ruler or Amanyanabo of Ele Community.

Minaseichinob handed down the warning during a peace meeting she held with the factional claimants to the stool stakeholders of the community held at the local government council hall.

According to her, the council will not tolerate any act of lawlessness that would bring crisis in the area and further called on the leaders of the two factions that are parading themselves as the Amanyanabo of Ele community to desist forthwith till further notice, as the law enforcement agents have also been directed to take appropriate action against any one that violates the order.

She however frowned at one of the factions that failed to attend the meeting.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC Chairman enjoined all to embrace the prevailing peace in the community as no meaningful development could thrive in an atmosphere of rancor and acrimony.

Mrs Minaseichinbo warned that none of the self-acclaimed traditional ruler or Amanyanabo of Ele Community should use their letter headed papers with such title and send mails to the companies in the area and also called on the companies operating within the area and the public to disregard such claims, while appealing for the cooperation of all and sundry to maintain the peace in the interest of the community.

In their separate speeches, a former Commissioner for Commence and Industry Barr. Vincent Nemieboka and an elder in Ele Community, Dennis Dago also sued for peace and unity, adding that with unity and brotherly love, an atmosphere that is conducive for the proper installation of a traditional ruler or Amanyanabo could be ????? and thanked the Ogu/Bolo CTC Chairman for having the interest of Ele community at heart.