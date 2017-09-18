Guinea Holds Nigeria To Goalless Draw …WAFU Cup

The home-based Super Eagles missed the chance to take another step towards securing a semifinal place at the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup in Ghana after playing out a goalless draw with Guinea.

Tidesports source gathered that it was another tale of stalemate for Nigeria as they played out a 0-0 draw with Guinea in tightly contested game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium at the weekend.

The home based Super Eagles were hoping to pick three points against the Syli Nationale but they had to settle for their second draw in two days in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles had also played out a goalless draw in their first group game against Mali on Thursday.

Both sides went in search of the golden fleece but at the end of proceedings it was a case of shared spoils at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Camara Abdoulaye tormented the Super Eagles back line with his silky touches but the heroics of goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye ensured that the Nigerian team kept a clean sheet.

The introduction of Ubong Friday in the second half couldn’t inspire the 2010 WAFU Cup champions to victory.

With the result the Super Eagles have accumulated two points from two matches.

Salisu Yusuf and his wards will need to defeat hosts Ghana in their last Group A game on Monday to qualify for the semi finals of the competition.

The much–anticipated clash between heavyweight rivals Ghana and Nigeria comes up on Monday, September 18 by 6 p.m. Ghana time (7 p.m. Nigeria time).

The second match of the day, between Mali and Guinea, will take place simultaneously at Ndoum Stadium.